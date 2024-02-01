Huawei Wins Energy Globe World Award for Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus Project, Jointly Built with the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu (Di giovedì 1 febbraio 2024) - TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Huawei Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus Project has been Awarded 2023 Energy Globe World Award. The Project also known as Yancheng Low-Carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park is a collaborative effort by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei. This innovative Project is recognized for its remarkable integration of clean Energy, which comprises 85% of its total Energy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
