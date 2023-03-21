CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Civilizations become richer and more colorful through exchanges and mutual learning. Countries need to explore the building of a Global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand channels of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and to jointly advance the progress of human civilizations. The Youth are the new force to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese Culture to the world. On March 18th, we officially released the call for the "Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture". Ways to Participate: You can search our WeChat official ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
