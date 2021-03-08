Covid, Ministro Speranza : Se curva cresce più zone rosseVaccini, il sindaco Corleone Nicolò Nicolosi si dimetteHoa - The Forest Gameplay WalkthroughAscolti Sanremo 2021, quarta serata 43,3% di shareEcco perché fare ricerche di mercato prima di aprire un account ...La resina epossidica: come si usa e che effetti ottenereFROGGER IN TOY TOWN: NUOVA MODALITÀ “GARA DI RESISTENZA”PM Studios annuncia le date di lancio per tre titoliUbisoft annuncia la Stagione 1 dell’Anno 5 di For Honor AsunderApex Legends: Evento Collezione Teoria del Caos

Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 ' Power of Radiance' Awardee

Celebrating those who have inspired and bettered the lives of girls and women through STEM ...

Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) Celebrating those who have inspired and bettered the lives of girls and women through STEM education TOKYO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce the third 'Power of Radiance Awards' which are a part of their long-term philanthropic commitment to advocate for girls' STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education as a key for emPowering a brighter tomorrow. In the past year, due to COVID-19, Education has been disrupted.  Our increased reliance on technology has also made it clear that the future will demand a greater focus on STEM fields for the next generation of girls to succeed and thrive – which is why Clé de Peau Beauté is proud to be able to take meaningful action ...
