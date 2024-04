AEW | C’è un motivo se il primo promo da campione di Swerve Strickland sarà a Collision

Grizzled Young Veterans To Make AEW Debut On Saturday’s Collision - AEW is bringing in the Grizzled Young Veterans, which consists of James Drake and Zack Gibson, who will make their AEW debut on the show.

swerve Strickland Advertised For AEW Collision - Fans got to see swerve Strickland in action on AEW Dynamite, but we didn't happen to hear any words from the new World Heavyweight Champion. That will change this Saturday on Collision. Following ...

Backstage Report On AEW's Plans For swerve Strickland - Following swerve Strickland seeing off Kyle Fletcher on "AEW Dynamite, a new report sheds light on the company's short-term plans for him.

