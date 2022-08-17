5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

OrionOne and VeChain Announce Integration Partnership | Accelerating Blockchain Adoption in Supply Chains

OrionOne Inc., a global Supply chain technology solutions company that has developed a powerful SaaS platform to deliver best-in-class technology to the Supply chain market, and VeChain, the world's most widely known enterprise Blockchain, today Announced the Integration of their technologies to accelerate Blockchain Adoption among logistics companies. The direct Integration of OrionOne's best-in-class logistics platform and VeChain's Blockchain platform 'VeChain ToolChain' allows OrionOne to offer companies a seamless and rapid onboarding ramp to begin utilizing Blockchain in ...
