LUX Celebrates A Century Of Unmatched Fragrance With Still There Campaign

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) - LUX invites everyone to rediscover the enduring power of itss and to experience firsthand why, after a hundred years, LUX's signature scents are “.” SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - The global beauty brand under Unilever, LUX, a pioneer in luxurious personal care and fragrant soaps, is proud to announce its new, “”, created by VML Singapore, thisis a nostalgic journey through time that showcases the enduring appeal and lasting power of its signatures. Honouring a remarkable 100-year legacy of infusing fine Frenchs into its products, LUX reaffirms its commitment to quality and draws on this proud heritage to highlight the lasting ...

LUX invites everyone to rediscover the enduring power of its Fragrance s and to experience firsthand why, after a hundred years, LUX’s signature scents are “Still There.” SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - The global beauty brand under Unilever, LUX, a pioneer in luxurious ... Continua a leggere>>

Emiliano Zapata Street Academy celebrates half a century in Oakland - T he first thing many students notice about Oakland Emiliano Zapata Street Academy is its small size—its students fit into just half a dozen classrooms in a two-story nondescript building on 29th ... Continua a leggere>>

Uncover Texas Treasures on Your Next Trip - Whether you have one week or one weekend, check out these fun and uniquely Texan experiences on your next visit to the state’s biggest cities. Continua a leggere>>

Ronald S. Lauder receives TNC’s eleventh Edmund Burke Award - Last night Ronald S. Lauder was honored by The New Criterion with the eleventh Edmund Burke Award for Service to Culture and Society at a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Continua a leggere>>