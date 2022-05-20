Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC Il film per cui David Niven vinse l OscarF1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieThe Sims 4 - il kit Moonlight Chic e il kit Little Campers ...Ultime Blog

"Turn Up The Sunshine" | il brano di Diana Ross ft Tame Impala

Turn The
Il singolo è tratto dalla colonna sonora di Minions 2: come Gru diventa cattivissimo prodotto da Jack ...

“Turn Up The Sunshine”, il brano di Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Il singolo è tratto dalla colonna sonora di Minions 2: come Gru diventa cattivissimo prodotto da Jack Antonoff Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala pubblicano il nuovo singolo “Turn Up The Sunshine“, gioioso e coinvolgente, tratto da Minions 2: come Gru diventa cattivissimo (Minions: The Rise of Gru) prodotto da Jack Antonoff, vincitore del Grammy 2022 come “Producer of the Year”. Questa collaborazione unica per “Turn Up The Sunshine” è una combinazione vincente, che delizia gli appassionati di musica di tutto il mondo. Il singolo segue l’uscita del nuovo album di Ms. Ross “Thank You”, pubblicato lo scorso anno da Decca Records. Questo è il primo singolo della colonna sonora originale realizzata per “Minions 2: come Gru diventa cattivissimo” ...
Hear Tame Impala & Diana Ross' funky Minions collab 'Turn Up The Sunshine'

We might be heading into winter, but Diana Ross and Tame Impala want you to 'Turn Up The Sunshine'. The collaboration is the first taste of the stacked Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack album, which ...

