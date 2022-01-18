LIVISTO launches self-care platform for veterinarians HappyVetProject (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aware of the need for proactive mental health self-management by veterinary professionals, HappyVetProject aims to provide a platform for practitioners with its website www.HappyVetProject.org (@HappyVetProject), a digital platform with a variety of content where veterinarians will find personalized self-care formulas to counteract the stress derived from their profession. Grouped in three categories: physical balance, emotional health, and proper nutrition. HappyVetProject is a LIVISTO initiative (#AlongWithYou). LIVISTO is an international pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health products. Veterinary medicine is one of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Aware of the need for proactive mental health self-management by veterinary professionals, HappyVetProject aims to provide a platform for practitioners with its website www.HappyVetProject.org (@HappyVetProject), a digital platform with a variety of content where veterinarians will find personalized self-care formulas to counteract the stress derived from their profession. Grouped in three categories: physical balance, emotional health, and proper nutrition. HappyVetProject is a LIVISTO initiative (#AlongWithYou). LIVISTO is an international pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health products. Veterinary medicine is one of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LIVISTO launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVISTO launches