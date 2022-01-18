Microsoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

LIVISTO launches self-care platform for veterinarians HappyVetProject

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware of the need for proactive mental health ...

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Aware of the need for proactive mental health self-management by veterinary professionals, HappyVetProject aims to provide a platform for practitioners with its website www.HappyVetProject.org (@HappyVetProject), a digital platform with a variety of content where veterinarians will find personalized self-care formulas to counteract the stress derived from their profession. Grouped in three categories: physical balance, emotional health, and proper nutrition. HappyVetProject is a LIVISTO initiative (#AlongWithYou). LIVISTO is an international pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health products. Veterinary medicine is one of the ...
