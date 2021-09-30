SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE arriva il primo Battle EventTokyo Game Show 2021 - 505 Games presenta i suoi titolieFootball 2022 disponibile oraInsurgency: Sandstorm disponibile su consoleCS - NACON annuncia il lancio del nuovo Revolution X Pro ControllerANNUNCIATO L’ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA EA SPORTS FIFA 22Mal di schiena al risveglio: come risolverlo ed eliminare le causeROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITAUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Xifeng Group speeds up efforts to promote win-win international cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xifeng Group, a famous liquor producer in China, has ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Xifeng Group speeds up efforts to promote win-win international cooperation (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Xifeng Group, a famous liquor producer in China, has strengthened international cooperation and improved resource allocation capacity in recent years, aiming to promote the international innovation and win-win cooperation, said Zhang Zheng, chairman of Xifeng Group, in an online keynote speech during the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) held on Wednesday. Xifeng has been actively involved in the Belt and Road construction, organizing and participating in many high-level events including China international Import Expo and overseas promotion events, said Zhang, adding that with its strong brand and high quality, Xifeng Liquor has been ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue of China's Jingdezhen sparkles at 5th NEXT Summit in Singapore

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue, a tourist spot and art landmark located in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province, is making a sparkling appearance at the ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian sends letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people at Mid - Autumn Festival

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Quanzhou, a port city located in east China's Fujian Province and known as hometown for overseas Chinese, sent a public letter from home to overseas Quanzhou ...
Cina: Expo e Festival turismo dedicati alla Via della Seta

LANZHOU, 25 SET - La quinta edizione della China Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo e la decima edizione del Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival hanno preso il via ogg ...
