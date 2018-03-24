Camera - Roberto Fico nuovo presidenteNapoli - minore accoltellato:preso brancoCamera - FI partecipa a seconda chiamaFrancia - fermato minore amico del killerCamere - il Pd vota Fedeli-GiachettiMafia - catturato latitante a RietiDi Maio:sentito Salvini - voteranno FicoFraccaro fa passo indietro - corre FicoCentrodestra propone Casellati a SenatoPovertà - 18 milioni le persone a rischioAccordo tra M5s e Centrodestra : Roberto Fico alla Camera ed ...Ora legale/ Stanotte 24-25 marzo 2018 un ora avanti: tutte le info ...Terremoto Oggi al largo di Ostuni e Brindisi magnitudo 3.9Attentato Francia : morto il colonnello eroe ferito per salvare gli ...Pizzaioli napoletani contro la pizza margherita di Carlo CraccoL'Italia perde per 2-0 contro l'ArgentinaArezzo : Una bimba di 10 anni abusata in comunità da altri minorenniFabrizio Corona non sta bene : La preoccupazione di Silvia ProvvediMatteo Salvini : Alla Camera voteremo candidato presidente del M5sCade albero : grave donna vicino Roma

Covassi | Comm europea | ad Amatrice

Covassi | Comm europea | ad Amatrice ANSA, - Amatrice , RIETI, , 24 MAR - Siamo ad Amatrice, l'ultima tappa di questo giro nelle regioni ...

zazoom
Commenta
Covassi , Comm. europea, ad Amatrice (Di sabato 24 marzo 2018) ANSA, - Amatrice , RIETI, , 24 MAR - "Siamo ad Amatrice, l'ultima tappa di questo giro nelle regioni terremotate che abbiamo voluto intraprendere a riflettori spenti e in un momento in cui l'...
ansa
twitterViviCapena : New post: Covassi (Comm. europea) ad Amatrice - ViviCapena : Covassi (Comm. europea) ad Amatrice - thexeon : Covassi (Comm. europea) ad Amatrice -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Covassi Comm
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Covassi Comm Covassi Comm europea Amatrice Di' la tua e commenta questo post!