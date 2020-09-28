Grande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...

Zymo Research Granted CE IVD Mark for Sample Collection Devices

Safe and reliable Sample preservation at ambient temperature for IVD applications IRVINE, California, ...

Zymo Research Granted CE IVD Mark for Sample Collection Devices (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Safe and reliable Sample preservation at ambient temperature for IVD applications IRVINE, California, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Zymo Research announced that three of its DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection Devices: 1) DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection tube w/ swab, 2) DNA/RNA Shield™ Saliva/Sputum Collection Kit, and 3) DNA/RNA Shield™ Fecal Collection Tube are now CE IVD Marked for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. The DNA/RNA Shield™ product line includes Sample Collection, preservation, and transportation Devices for medical specimens used in Research and are now available for in vitro diagnostics (e.g., COVID-19 testing). To ...
Zymo Research Granted CE IVD Mark for Sample Collection Devices
Safe and reliable sample preservation at ambient temperature for IVD applications IRVINE, California, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced that three of its DNA/RNA Shield™ collectio ...
