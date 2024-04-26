Pet Shop Boys | Nonetheless ci fa ballare sulla malinconia - Recensione

Pet Shop Boys: Nonetheless ci fa ballare sulla malinconia - Recensione (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) I Pet Shop Boys, con 15 album pubblicati, oltre 50 milioni di dischi venduti in tutto il mondo e numerose vittorie ai Grammy Awards e ai Brit Awards, sono il duo electropop di maggior successo nella storia della musica del Regno Unito, come dimostra anche la loro esibizione nella cerimonia di chiusura delle Olimpiadi di Londra nel 2012. Invece che limitarsi a proporre esclusivamente il Greatest Hits dei loro successi degli anni Ottanta e Novanta, Neil Tennant e Chris Lowe non si sono mai seduti sugli allori, continuando a proporre con regolarità nuova musica e ad esplorare, con il consueto spirito pionieristico, nuove sonorità in linea con il gusto contemporaneo (pensiamo alla recente trilogia degli album Electric, Super e Hotspot prodotta da Stuart Price). Il 2024 è un anno importante per il duo inglese: i 40 anni del primo singolo West End Girls, il ...
    I Pet Shop Boys danno il via al 2024 con doppio annuncio. Il 26 aprile prossimo il duo synth pop britannico pubblicherà un nuovo album in studio di 10 tracce, dal titolo 'Nonetheless', su etichetta Parlophone Records e poi si esibirà in cinque show alla Royal Opera House di Londra
