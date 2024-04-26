Pet Shop Boys | Nonetheless ci fa ballare sulla malinconia - Recensione

(Adnkronos) – I Pet Shop Boys danno il via al 2024 con doppio annuncio. Il 26 aprile prossimo il duo synth pop britannico pubblicherà un nuovo album in studio di 10 tracce, dal titolo ‘Nonetheless’, su etichetta Parlophone Records e poi si esibirà in cinque show alla Royal Opera House di Londra ...
Continua a leggere>>
Si chiama 'Nonetheless' l'atteso album in studio. Il singolo Loneliness disponibile da oggi, a luglio 5 show alla Royal Opera House di Londra I Pet Shop Boys danno il via al 2024 con doppio annuncio. Il 26 aprile prossimo il duo synth pop britannico pubblicherà un nuovo album in studio di 10 ...
Continua a leggere>>
What to see and do this weekend: From an ace new film to the 15th album from the 'archbishops of arch', the Mail's critics pick the very best of movies, music and theatre - A host of fantastic films, awesome new albums and spectacular stage performances - they are all featured in our critics' picks of the best of film, music and theatre.
Continua a leggere>>
Terror accused allegedly caught with knife after assaulting bottle-shop worker - A 16-year-old boy charged with planning a terrorist act following dramatic anti-terror raids earlier this week was arrested by police on Monday and allegedly found with a knife after assaulting an ...
Continua a leggere>>
Neil Tennant facts: Pet shop boys singer's age, partner, family and career explained - Neil Tennant is one half of one of British pop music's greatest ever duos. Neil Tennant co-founded the synth-pop duo Pet shop boys with Chris Lowe in 1981. Before this, Tennant worked as a journalist ...
Continua a leggere>>
- Europee - Ilaria Salis: Mi candido per trasformare caso in qualcosa di costruttivo
- 25 Aprile - un arresto per aggressione a Brigata ebraica a Milano: 9 in tutto le denunce
- Ucraina - migliaia di vittime di stupro dei russi: al via primi risarcimenti
- DLSS 3 per Gray Zone Warfare e sul DLC di Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom
- Cronaca | Fassino e il furto del profumo al duty free - acquisito video