Disponibili nuovi driver per GPU Intel Arc

Segnaliamo che sono adesso disponibili i nuovi driver Intel Arc graphics 5444 non-WHQL.

I nuovi driver consentono di ottenere migliori performance con le schede grafiche Intel Arc A-Series e sulle CPU Intel Core Ultra con GPU Intel Arc integrata, rispetto alla versione precedente, in diversi titoli con DX11 (trovi l'elenco di seguito) e includono fix per No Rest for the Wicked, Assetto Corsa e Halo Infinite su GPU Arc A-Series dedicate e per Diablo IV su CPU Intel Core Ultra GPU Arc integrata.

Il nuovo driver, inoltre, adesso include Intel® Arc™ Software & Drivers Uninstaller, disponibile dopo l'installazione tra i programmi presenti sul PC con il nome "Intel Arc Software and Drivers", che offre un'esperienza di disinstalazione più accurata e personalizzabile.

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for:

Astroneer* (DX11)

Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Days Gone* (DX11)

Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Dyson Sphere Program* (DX11)

Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Fortnite Performance Mode* (DX11)

Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings

Lethal Company* (DX11)

Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings

Mass Effect Legendary Edition* (DX11)

Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord* (DX11)

Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Need for Speed: Heat* (DX11)

Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Unturned* (DX11)

Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

VRChat* (DX11)

Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

World of Warships* (DX11)

Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings

Game performance improvements on Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for: