Disponibili nuovi driver per GPU Intel Arc

Segnaliamo che sono adesso disponibili i nuovi driver Intel Arc graphics 5444 non-WHQL.

I nuovi driver consentono di ottenere migliori performance con le schede grafiche Intel Arc A-Series e sulle CPU Intel Core Ultra con GPU Intel Arc integrata, rispetto alla versione precedente, in diversi titoli con DX11 (trovi l'elenco di seguito) e includono fix per No Rest for the Wicked, Assetto Corsa e Halo Infinite su GPU Arc A-Series dedicate e per Diablo IV su CPU Intel Core Ultra GPU Arc integrata.

Il nuovo driver, inoltre, adesso include Intel® Arc™ Software & Drivers Uninstaller, disponibile dopo l'installazione tra i programmi presenti sul PC con il nome "Intel Arc Software and Drivers", che offre un'esperienza di disinstalazione più accurata e personalizzabile.

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for:

  • Astroneer*(DX11)
    • Up to30%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Days Gone* (DX11)
    • Up to5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
  • Dyson Sphere Program*(DX11)
    • Up to15%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
  • Fortnite Performance Mode*(DX11)
    • Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
  • Lethal Company* (DX11)
    • Up to14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition* (DX11)
    • Up to14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord* (DX11)
    • Up to 8%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
  • Need for Speed: Heat* (DX11)
    • Up to36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Unturned*(DX11)
    • Up to5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • VRChat* (DX11)
    • Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
  • World of Warships* (DX11)
    • Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings

Game performance improvements on Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for:

  • American Truck Simulator* (DX11)
    • Up to10%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
  • Dyson Sphere Program * (DX11)
    • Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
  • Fortnite Performance Mode*(DX11)
    • Up to12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
  • Grim Dawn* (DX11)
    • Up to11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
  • Lethal Company* (DX11)
    • Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
  •  Mass Effect Legendary Edition* (DX11)
    • Up to48% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
  • Need for Speed: Heat*(DX11)
    • Up to19%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
