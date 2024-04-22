Disponibili nuovi driver per GPU Intel Arc

Segnaliamo che sono adesso disponibili i nuovi driver Intel Arc graphics 5444 non-WHQL.
I nuovi driver consentono di ottenere migliori performance con le schede grafiche Intel Arc A-Series e sulle CPU Intel Core Ultra con GPU Intel Arc integrata, rispetto alla versione precedente, in diversi titoli con DX11 (trovi l'elenco di seguito) e includono fix per No Rest for the Wicked, Assetto Corsa e Halo Infinite su GPU Arc A-Series dedicate e per Diablo IV su CPU Intel Core Ultra GPU Arc integrata.
Il nuovo driver, inoltre, adesso include Intel® Arc™ Software & Drivers Uninstaller, disponibile dopo l'installazione tra i programmi presenti sul PC con il nome "Intel Arc Software and Drivers", che offre un'esperienza di disinstalazione più accurata e personalizzabile.
Grazie,
Stefano
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for:
- Astroneer*(DX11)
- Up to30%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Days Gone* (DX11)
- Up to5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Dyson Sphere Program*(DX11)
- Up to15%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
- Fortnite Performance Mode*(DX11)
- Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
- Lethal Company* (DX11)
- Up to14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition* (DX11)
- Up to14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord* (DX11)
- Up to 8%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Need for Speed: Heat* (DX11)
- Up to36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Unturned*(DX11)
- Up to5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- VRChat* (DX11)
- Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- World of Warships* (DX11)
- Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings
Game performance improvements on Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs versus Intel® 31.0.101.5382 software driver for:
- American Truck Simulator* (DX11)
- Up to10%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Dyson Sphere Program * (DX11)
- Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
- Fortnite Performance Mode*(DX11)
- Up to12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Grim Dawn* (DX11)
- Up to11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Lethal Company* (DX11)
- Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Default settings
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition* (DX11)
- Up to48% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Need for Speed: Heat*(DX11)
- Up to19%average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings