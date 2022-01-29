Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

Netflix | Higher Ground Acquires Sundance Award Winner ‘Descendant’

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant,” by ...

Netflix, Higher Ground Acquires Sundance Award Winner ‘Descendant’ (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant,” by filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”). Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, will present the Participant feature alongside Netflix later this year. The film follows members of L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Netflix Acquires Rights To Participant Documentary ‘Descendant’; Higher Ground To Present Feature – Sundance

Netflix has taken worldwide rights to Participant’s feature documentary Descendant, which just won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival. Higher ...
