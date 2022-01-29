Netflix, Higher Ground Acquires Sundance Award Winner ‘Descendant’ (Di sabato 29 gennaio 2022) Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant,” by filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”). Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, will present the Participant feature alongside Netflix later this year. The film follows members of L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Il trailer di Superman & Lois 2, seconda stagione per The Sex Lives of College Girls e altre news in breveNon vedo l'ora che arrivi questo primo progetto con Higher Ground", ha dichiarato la presidente della divisione comedy di Netflix Tracey Pakosta in un comunicato. Lo spin - off di Sistas ordinato a ...
La voce di Giusy Versace nella Giornata internazionale delle persone con disabilitàDisabilità rivoluzionarie', il documentario distribuito da Netflix Italia il cui direttore delle relazioni istituzionali Stefano Ciullo presente al convegno, prodotto dalla Higher Ground Productions ...
Bridgerton season 2: cast, plot and everything we know so farShondaland’s steaming period drama is back. Bridgerton season 2: cast, plot and everything we know so far. Bridgerton season 2, netflix. Movies.
Netflix Acquires Rights To Participant Documentary ‘Descendant’; Higher Ground To Present Feature – SundanceNetflix has taken worldwide rights to Participant’s feature documentary Descendant, which just won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival. Higher ...
