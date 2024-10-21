France Moves Towards Obligatory E-invoicing - With Comarch Certified as Its PDP (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/



As France – alongside many European countries – is headed Towards an all-electronic invoice system, Comarch obtains certification as a Registered Private Platform for e-invoicing there. From now on, the Kraków-based company will be able to support French businesses during the 2025 pilot phase of mandatory e-invoicing. PDP Certification PDP Certification, or Registered Private Platform certification, is an official recognition granted to e-invoicing platforms in France that meet regulatory standards for processing electronic invoices. This certification ensures that the platform can handle e-invoices securely and efficiently, in compliance With French legal requirements. Liberoquotidiano.it - France Moves Towards Obligatory E-invoicing - With Comarch Certified as Its PDP Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/As– alongside many European countries – is headedan all-electronic invoice system,obtains certification as a Registered Private Platform for e-there. From now on, the Kraków-based company will be able to support French businesses during the 2025 pilot phase of mandatory e-. PDP Certification PDP Certification, or Registered Private Platform certification, is an official recognition granted to e-platforms inthat meet regulatory standards for processing electronic invoices. This certification ensures that the platform can handle e-invoices securely and efficiently, in complianceFrench legal requirements.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

France Moves Towards Obligatory E-invoicing - With Comarch Certified as Its PDP - As France – alongside many European countries – is headed towards an all-electronic invoice system, Comarch obtains certification as a Registered Private Platform for e-invoicing there. From now on, ... (finance.yahoo.com)

Islamic State Sahel Province is consolidating territory, reviving economies - After almost 10 years of insurgency in the Sahel, the group has made significant territorial gains in the last two years. (premiumtimesng.com)

Demonstrators in France Praise Gisèle Pélicot’s Courage in Harrowing Drug and Rape Trial - Paris: Women and men demonstrated together Saturday in Paris and other French cities in support of Gisèle Pélicot and against sexual violence highlighted by the harrowing trial of her ex-husband and ... (msn.com)