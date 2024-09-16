Sam Roberts | Jimmy Uso potrebbe ritornare a Survivor Series

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024)Uso non si è visto durante l’episodio della premiere stagionale di SmackDown sulla USANetwork la scorsa settimana. L’analista della WWE Samha recentemente discusso di uno scenario potenziale per il ritorno di uno dei membri degli Usos. Il recente episodio di Friday Night SmackDown ha visto Cody Rhodes difendere con successo il suo WWE Undisputed Championship contro Solo Sikoa in un Steel Cage match. Poco dopo l’incontro, The American Nightmare si è ritrovato in una situazione di quattro contro uno, affrontando la furia di The Bloodline, finché Roman Reigns non è intervenuto per salvare il babyface. Dopo il caos, Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes hanno accettato la sfida di Solo Sikoa e Jacob Fatu per un match di coppia a Bad Blood il 5 ottobre.