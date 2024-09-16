Sam Roberts:” Jimmy Uso potrebbe ritornare a Survivor Series” (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Jimmy Uso non si è visto durante l’episodio della premiere stagionale di SmackDown sulla USANetwork la scorsa settimana. L’analista della WWE Sam Roberts ha recentemente discusso di uno scenario potenziale per il ritorno di uno dei membri degli Usos. Il recente episodio di Friday Night SmackDown ha visto Cody Rhodes difendere con successo il suo WWE Undisputed Championship contro Solo Sikoa in un Steel Cage match. Poco dopo l’incontro, The American Nightmare si è ritrovato in una situazione di quattro contro uno, affrontando la furia di The Bloodline, finché Roman Reigns non è intervenuto per salvare il babyface. Dopo il caos, Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes hanno accettato la sfida di Solo Sikoa e Jacob Fatu per un match di coppia a Bad Blood il 5 ottobre.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Sam Roberts:” Jimmy Uso potrebbe ritornare a Survivor Series” - jimmy Uso non si è visto durante l'episodio della premiere stagionale di SmackDown sulla USANetwork la scorsa settimana. L'analista della WWE Sam roberts ha recentemente discusso di uno scenario poten ... zonawrestling
- 5 things we learned from Steelers moving to 2-0 with win at Broncos - Fields’ flight Over an eight-day span with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields accumulated 20% of the total number of victories he amassed over three seasons as the Chicago Bears starting ... triblive
- Stephen Nedoroscik Spotted Preparing to Present at the Emmys with His Eyes Closed — Just Like at the Olympics! - After he and the American men's gymnastics team medaled in the event, Nedoroscik explained his warmup routine during an Aug. 15 appearance on the Tonight Show with jimmy Fallon ... Nedoroscik told ... ca.news.yahoo
Video Sam RobertsVideo Sam Roberts