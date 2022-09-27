PNAS Partners with Straive for Production Services (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The National Academy of Sciences has selected Straive, a leader in technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, to provide end-to-end content Production Services for its flagship publication, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). PNAS is one of the world's most cited and comprehensive multidisciplinary scientific journals, publishing more than 3,500 research papers annually. The journal is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences. The engagement involves the Production of digital content, including copyediting, content structuring, author proofing, and Production editing, using Straive's Content
