UROVO Debuts UHF RFID Fixed Reader and New Mini POS in Paris Retail Week

UROVO Debuts
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

UROVO, the world's leading AIDC manufacturer, recently showcased its advanced hardware and software products, including the Payment Terminals Series, Mobile Computers Series (DT40&DT50), RFID, Enterprise Tablets at Paris Retail Week 2022. By launching the new intelligent UHF RFID Fixed Reader, FR1000, and the Mini POS, i2000, at the exhibition, UROVO has garnered great attention. Compared to other RFID products, FR1000 enables you to change IPV6 addresses manually. This function proactively monitors the network, considerably improving security and protecting privacy. Thanks to its PoE+ (802.3 at 25.5W) supply mode, FR1000 can be flexibly deployed in ...
Compared to other RFID products, FR1000 enables you to change IPV6 addresses manually. This function proactively monitors the network, considerably improving security and protecting privacy. Thanks to ...

