DISCOVERY, INC. CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP TO CREATE SPORT JV IN THE UK AND IRELAND (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) The proposed combination of EuroSPORT's UK business WITH BT SPORT would bring together major long-term rights and world-class SPORTs broadcast and digital capabilities NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DISCOVERY, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) CONFIRMS that it has entered into EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP to CREATE a new SPORT venture in the UK by combining its EuroSPORT business in the UK and IRELAND WITH BT SPORT. The companies aim for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in 2022 pending a definite agreement and regulatory approval. The proposed UK venture would bring together BT ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DISCOVERY, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) CONFIRMS that it has entered into EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP to CREATE a new SPORT venture in the UK by combining its EuroSPORT business in the UK and IRELAND WITH BT SPORT. The companies aim for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in 2022 pending a definite agreement and regulatory approval. The proposed UK venture would bring together BT ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DISCOVERY INC
Cnn, presidente si dimette: "Ho avuto una relazione con una collega"La sua brusca uscita di scena avviene mentre WarnerMedia, proprietaria della Cnn, sta per essere acquistata da Discovery Inc., in una delle più grandi operazioni di fusione dell'industria dei media ...
Cnn, si dimette il presidente Jeff Zucker: ha tenuto nascosta una relazione con una collegaLa sua brusca uscita di scena avviene mentre WarnerMedia, proprietaria della Cnn, sta per essere acquistata da Discovery Inc., in una delle più grandi operazioni di fusione dell'industria dei media ...
AT&T opta per spinoff di WarnerMedia per fusione con Discovery, taglia dividendo - fxempire.it FX Empire Italy
DISCOVERY, INC. CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP TO CREATE SPORT JV IN THE UK AND IRELANDThe proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT Sport would bring together major long-term rights and world-class sports broadcast and digital capabilities NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 3, ...
Discovery, Inc.: DISCOVERY, INC. CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP TO CREATE SPORT JV IN THE UK AND IRELANDThe proposed combination of Eurosport's UK business with BT Sport would bring together major long-term rights and world-class sports broadcast and digital capabilities NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 3, ...
DISCOVERY INCSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DISCOVERY INC