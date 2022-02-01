Surge Copper Intersects 28 metres of 0.9% CuEq including 16 metres of 1.3% CuEq at the Seel Breccia Zone (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG OTCQX: SRGXF Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for 5 holes from the Seel Breccia Zone and 2 regional exploration holes from the Ox Trend at the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia. The Seel Breccia Zone is located 200 metres north of the East Seel deposit and is known to contain high-grade Copper and silver mineralization that extends from surface along a series of steeply dipping Brecciated Zones. Drilling during ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
