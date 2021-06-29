FTC Solar Sells Stake in Dimension Energy for $22 Million (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast - growing global provider of Solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that it has received a net payout of approximately $22 Million in connection with the sale of its minority investment position in Dimension Energy, LLC ("Dimension"), with the ...Leggi su padovanews
FTC Solar Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results... adding $181 million to our balance sheet AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast - growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and ...
FTC Solar Announces Pricing of Initial Public OfferingAUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTC Solar, Inc. ("FTC") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,840,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $13.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and ...
