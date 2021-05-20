L' OCCITANE to take centre stage at the IUCN Congress to contribute to a ' nature-positive' world

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) GENEVA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/The L'Group, a leading manufacturer and retailer of beauty and well-being products rich in natural and organic ingredients and a pioneer in corporate sustainability, is pleased to announce that it will participate in theConservation. Convened around the theme 'One, One Future', thewillplace in Marseille, France, from 3 to 11 September 2021. Thebrings together decision-makers from government, civil society, indigenous groups, business and academia to discuss and develop solutions to the's most pressing conservation and sustainability challenges. Climate, biodiversity and human and economic well-being are ...