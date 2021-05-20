L'OCCITANE to take centre stage at the IUCN Congress to contribute to a 'nature-positive' world (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) GENEVA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The L'OCCITANE Group, a leading manufacturer and retailer of beauty and well-being products rich in natural and organic ingredients and a pioneer in corporate sustainability, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the IUCN world Conservation Congress. Convened around the theme 'One nature, One Future', the Congress will take place in Marseille, France, from 3 to 11 September 2021. The IUCN Congress brings together decision-makers from government, civil society, indigenous groups, business and academia to discuss and develop solutions to the world's most pressing conservation and sustainability challenges. Climate, biodiversity and human and economic well-being are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lou Cavagnin delle Terres Monviso: tutti i presidi e il via al progetto dedicato al gustoCUNEO CRONACA - Quest'anno il take away delle valli occitane amplia i suoi servizi per ripartire all'insegna del turismo outdoor , del gusto e delle bellezze della montagna. Dall'unione tra due idee firmate la Rete del Buon ...
