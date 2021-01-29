WorldSBK, Bautista: "We have a direction to follow" (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) It wasn't easy but Honda has finally started 2021 with its first tests of the year. Like last week, ... more bad weather today saw the team packing up early and leaving in the early afternoon. Haslam: "... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
corsedimoto : SUPERBIKE - Team HRC con a referto solamente mezza giornata di test a Jerez su pista asciutta. Ma sia #Bautista che… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK BautistaWorldSBK, Bautista: "We have a direction to follow"
This is what Alvaro Bautista focused on this week: 'We have not been very lucky with the weather - ... WorldSBK, further changes to the test regulation
WorldSBK, a new-look Honda: Camier new HRC team manager
Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK, Bautista: 'I've been lucky but I deserve what I've achieved'
WSBK | Rabat: “Marini? Cose che succedono” FormulaPassion.it Il Team HRC completa i test a Jerez nonostante il meteo avverso
Bautista e Haslam hanno provato diversi aggiornamenti sulle ... Clicca qui per vedere l’elenco dei test che vedranno impegnati i piloti del WorldSBK e vivi tutte le emozioni della stagione 2021 con il ...
A Jerez la pioggia disturba la prima giornata di test del WorldSBK
Sul bagnato della pista spagnola solo il debuttante nel WorldSSP Leonardo Taccini decide di girare mentre gli altri piloti e team preferiscono restare ai box ...
WorldSBK BautistaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WorldSBK Bautista