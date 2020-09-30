Ecco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Guangzhou Award Invites Cities to Take Joint Action to Address Global Problems

Guangzhou, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 September 2020, the 75th session of the UN ...

Guangzhou, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

On 15 September 2020, the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was opened. World leaders called for efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world. As the year 2020 marks the beginning of the Decade of Action to deliver the goals and targets of Agenda 2030, the effective implementation of the 17 SDGs remains critical to making the multilateral system relevant in Addressing the Global challenges that face the human race. Since 2015, the Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (abbreviated as the "Guangzhou Award" hereinafter) has been focusing on innovative approaches Taken by local and ...
