The Perfect Couple, recensione: la coppia perfetta? Non esiste. E la serie Netflix lo dimostra (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il weekend del 4 luglio, un tragico incidente, un matrimonio interrotto, una famiglia benestante che va in pezzi. Dirige Susanne Bier, guida il cast Nicole Kidman. In streaming su Netflix. Parlando di Respira, il nuovo medical drama Netflix, scrivevamo quanto la piattaforma dimostrasse di continuare la sua impronta generalista e procedurale degli ultimi anni. Eppure, non molti giorni dopo ha proposto Kaos, una serie in cui in modo assolutamente brillante si riscrivevano in maniera attuale i miti greci. Ora il servizio streaming ci sorprende con una produzione che sarebbe potuta finire tranquillamente su qualche canale via cavo come HBO, tanto più che ne condivide alcune personalità davanti e dietro le quinte. Stiamo parlando di The Perfect Couple, miniserie ideata da Jenna Lamia e tratta dall'omonimo romanzo di Elin Hilderbrand. AllaLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- The perfect couple: trailer della miniserie Netflix con Nicole Kidman - Basato sul libro di Elin Hilderbrand Regista / Produttore Esecutivo: Susanne Bier Showrunner / Sceneggiatrice / Produttrice Esecutiva: Jenna Lamia Autrice / Produttrice Esecutiva: Elin Hilderbrand Produttori Esecutivi: Shawn Levy per 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman e Hend Baghdady per The Jackal Group, Nicole Kidman e Per Saari per Blossom Films, Josh Barry Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, con Liev Schreiber e Isabelle Adjani Cinefilos. cinefilos
- The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman e un misterioso omicidio nel trailer della serie Netflix - Si tratta del nuovo progetto per il piccolo schermo che vede protagonista Nicole Kidman, insieme a un nutrito gruppo di attori comprendente Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, Liev Schreiber e Isabelle Adjani. L'arrivo in streaming sulla piattaforma di tutti gli episodi è previsto tra …. movieplayer
- Netflix, tra le novità di settembre The Perfect Couple, Emily in Paris 4 e Tutto chiede salvezza 2 - A seguire tutti i titoli: 1/9/2024 Cobweb (FILM) 1/9/2024 Young Sheldon S6 (SERIE) 2/9/2024 Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (EVENTO LIVE NETFLIX) 3/9/2024 Untold: La storia di Hope Solo (DOCUMENTARIO NETFLIX) 4/9/2024 Prison Break S1-5 (SERIE) 5/9/2024 The Perfect Couple (SERIE NETFLIX) 5/9/2024 Apollo 13: una storia di sopravvivenza (DOCUMENTARIO NETFLIX) 6/9/2024 Rebel Ridge (FILM NETFLIX) 6/9/2024 Selling Sunset S8 (REALITY SHOW NETFLIX) 7/9/2024 Viola come il mare S2 (SERIE) Viola come il mare 2 – Francesca Chillemi e Can Yaman 8/9/2024 One Piece Film: Red (FILM ANIME) 9/9/2024 Hot Wheels, a tutto gas! S2 (SERIE KIDS & FAMILY NETFLIX) 9/9/2024 Scream VI (FILM) 10/9/2024 I Liceali S1-3 (SERIE) 11/9/2024 Confidenza (FILM) 12/9/2024 Emily in Paris S4 Parte 2 (SERIE NETFLIX) Emily in Paris 4 – Lily Collins 12/9/2024 Billionaire Island (SERIE NETFLIX) 13/9/2024 Uglies (FILM NETFLIX) 15/9/2024 Gifted – Il dono del talento (FILM) 16/9/2024 CoComelon S11 (SERIE KIDS & FAMILY NETFLIX) 17/9/2024 Whitney – Una voce diventata leggenda (FILM) Whitney – Una voce diventata leggenda – Nafessa Williams e Naomi Ackie (foto Sony Pictures) 18/9/2024 What’s Next? Verso il futuro con Bill Gates (DOCUSERIE NETFLIX) 19/9/2024 Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez (SERIE NETFLIX) 19/9/2024 Twilight of the Gods (SERIE NETFLIX ANIMAZIONE) 19/9/2024 Il segreto di Liberato (FILM) 20/9/2024 His Three Daughters (FILM NETFLIX) 20/9/2024 The Resident S1-6 (SERIE) 25/9/2024 E Noi Come Stronzi Rimanemmo a Guardare (FILM) 26/9/2024 Tutto chiede salvezza S2 (SERIE NETFLIX) Tutto chiede salvezza 2 – Drusilla Foer (foto Monica Chiappara – Netflix) 26/9/2024 Nobody Wants This (SERIE NETFLIX) 27/9/2024 Rez Ball (FILM NETFLIX) 30/9/2024 Dungeons & Dragons: L’onore dei ladri (FILM) GIÀ DISPONIBILE Ludo King: Netflix (NETFLIX GAMES) GIÀ DISPONIBILE Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris (NETFLIX GAMES) GIÀ DISPONIBILE Diner Out (NETFLIX GAMES) 27/8/2024 Snake. spettacolo.eu
- Bono's nepo-baby Eve Hewson looks gift wrapped in pink bow dress at Hollywood premiere of Netflix's The Perfect Couple - The 33-year-old actress portrays bride-to-be Amelia Sacks in Jenna Lamia's six-episode mystery drama, which premieres this Thursday ... dailymail.co.uk
- The Perfect Couple review: Fun, frothy mystery gets bogged down in twists - This slightly cynical, by-the-numbers mystery show still works as a diverting and highly bingeworthy end-of-summer watch. radiotimes
- The Perfect Couple Ending, Explained: Who Killed Merritt - In netflix’s ‘The perfect Couple,’ a happy occasion turns into a tragedy when a murder takes place on the eve of a wedding. The location is Summerland, the grand mansion owned by the extremely wealthy ... thecinemaholic
Video The PerfectVideo The Perfect