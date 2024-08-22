Jim Cornette sul match tra Storm e Saraya | Roba da non superare il livello principiante

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Ieri notte a Dynamite, Tonisi sono affrontate con in palio l’AEW Women’s Title. Una particolare fase dell’incontro ha colpito l’attenzione dei fan e non è andata esente da critiche sui social. Anche Jimè intervenuto in proposito usando dure parole nei confronti delle due star AEW “ree” di aver messo in scena un segmento di scarsissimo. Il commento diUna particolare fase deltra Tonivisto ieri notte a Dynamite sta suscitando i commenti dei fan. Secondo molti quello scambio tra le due wrestler non è ben riuscito per usare un eufemismo. Di questa opinione anche Jimche, sui social, ha commentato con queste parole: “Onestamente posso dirvi che se questa cosa fosse successa ad uno show OVW queste due non sarebbero mai uscite dalla classe dei principianti”.