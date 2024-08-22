Jim Cornette sul match tra Storm e Saraya: “Roba da non superare il livello principiante” (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Ieri notte a Dynamite, Toni Storm e Saraya si sono affrontate con in palio l’AEW Women’s Title. Una particolare fase dell’incontro ha colpito l’attenzione dei fan e non è andata esente da critiche sui social. Anche Jim Cornette è intervenuto in proposito usando dure parole nei confronti delle due star AEW “ree” di aver messo in scena un segmento di scarsissimo livello. Il commento di Cornette Una particolare fase del match tra Toni Storm e Saraya visto ieri notte a Dynamite sta suscitando i commenti dei fan. Secondo molti quello scambio tra le due wrestler non è ben riuscito per usare un eufemismo. Di questa opinione anche Jim Cornette che, sui social, ha commentato con queste parole: “Onestamente posso dirvi che se questa cosa fosse successa ad uno show OVW queste due non sarebbero mai uscite dalla classe dei principianti”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Veteran blasts Saraya and Toni Storm after AEW Dynamite: "Would have never been let out of the beginner's class" - This week's Dynamite featured a singles match between Toni storm and Saraya. It looks like wrestling veteran Jim cornette didn't like the bout at all. msn
- Insane Insights From Dark Side of the Ring - Chris & Tammy - When it comes to wrestling couples, there are a ton that comes to mind. Sometimes these relationships do well, but other times it ... msn
- Insane Insights From Dark Side Of The Ring: Johnny K9 - One of the strongest parts of watching documentaries is learning information that wasn't known previously. Dark Side of the Ring has done that with topics covered throughout their series. One episode ... stadiumrant
Video Jim CornetteVideo Jim Cornette