Accord' s SONDELBAY ® teriparatide is given Green Light by CHMP

SONDELBAY – is a self-administered, once-a-day subcutaneous injection for patients with osteoporosis ...

Accord's SONDELBAY ® (teriparatide) is given Green Light by CHMP (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) SONDELBAY – is a self-administered, once-a-day subcutaneous injection for patients with osteoporosis using a pen device - Accord's fourth biosimilar, joins the company's established portfolio across Europe, and marks its first branded product in a new Bone Health franchise representing another great milestone in Accord's growing portfolio HARROW, England, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

This press release is only intended for trade and medical journalists only. This press release is not intended for consumer press journalists. Accord Healthcare (Accord) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorisation for SONDELBAY ...
