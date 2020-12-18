Jump into the Lively World of Gardenscapes on AppGallery Today (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) For a limited time only, Huawei users get up to 20% cashback value on every in-app purchase – one of the best global promotions so far SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Gardenscapes, the popular match-3 puzzle game from Playrix, is now available on AppGallery! From Today, AppGallery users will get to embark on a journey alongside their trusty butler, Austin, as they restore a beautiful garden to its formal glory by completing thousands of match-3 puzzle levels. As part of AppGallery's global year-end Game Fest campaign, Huawei users can enjoy exclusive cashback offers up to 20% cashback – the best value you can find– on in-app purchases over the winter period. "We are delighted to be able to offer more gamers across the globe access to our well-loved Gardenscapes game by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
