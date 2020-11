Focus on Cultural and Creative Sector to Accelerate the Development of China-Japan Chengdu Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020), Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/On November 19, the) Urban Construction and Modern Service Industry Openness &Project Promotion and Centralized Contract Signing were held inHi-techby adopting online and offline combined form. A total of 500 guests such as delegates from governments such as the Chinese Embassy inese Embassy in, Ministry of Commerce and Osaka Prefectural Government, delegates from organizations such asCouncil for the Promotion of International Trade,External Trade Organization (JETRO) and ...