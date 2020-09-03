IFA 2020 Special Edition - For the first time since the start of the Corona crisis, a global leading trade fair for consumer electronics will be opening its doors (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



IFA 2020 Special Edition is the first major global fair for consumer and home electronics that will physically take place since the pandemic. From September 3rd to September 5th, outstanding brands and up-and-coming start-ups will showcase their novelties, trends and highlights at the Berlin exhibition grounds. "After all those event cancellations, our industry urgently needs this platform in order to present its innovations. Virtual events are certainly helpful, but they lack the emotional connection," says Director Jens Heithecker. This year, the main question is: Which innovations will prove successful in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

SkyTG24 : Intel, svelato il processore superveloce di undicesima generazione - fainformazione : Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W Nel corso di un ulteriore annuncio, Phi… - fainfoscienza : Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W Nel corso di un ulteriore annuncio, Phi… - macitynet : Philips Hue ad IFA 2020: Play Gradient Lightstrip per portare ambilight su ogni TV e tante nuove lampade smart - cellicom : Tado° annuncia nuovi prodotti wireless a IFA 2020 -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IFA 2020 Ifa 2020, tutti i prodotti che vedremo alla fiera di Berlino Wired.it Qualcomm annuncia Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: ecco il SoC che alimenterà portatili e 2-in-1 con Windows 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G è il nuovo processore pensato per i computer ultra-portatili always-on always connected. Annunciato in occasione di IFA di Berlino come il SoC più efficiente dell'azie ...

Philips OLED+ 935: a IFA 2020 arriva la TV smart premium, con soundbar B&W

Dopo essersi concentrata speaker e soundbar, oltre ad auricolari e cuffie, mettendo a frutto il know how di Philips Sound, TP Vision, licenziataria del marchio olandese, ha presentato a IFA 2020, per ...

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G è il nuovo processore pensato per i computer ultra-portatili always-on always connected. Annunciato in occasione di IFA di Berlino come il SoC più efficiente dell'azie ...Dopo essersi concentrata speaker e soundbar, oltre ad auricolari e cuffie, mettendo a frutto il know how di Philips Sound, TP Vision, licenziataria del marchio olandese, ha presentato a IFA 2020, per ...