Cancer Research UK and Abcam Launch Custom Partnership to Accelerate Cancer Research (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) - Long-term Partnership to facilitate Cancer Research through development of Custom antibodies - Agreement to enable global access to resulting reagents and potential diagnostics LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Today, Cancer Research UK, the world's largest independent funder of Cancer Research and Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, are pleased to announce a new Partnership for the development and commercialization of novel Custom antibodies to support the acceleration of Cancer Research. Under the terms of the Partnership, Abcam will develop Custom protein-based reagents to targets identified by Cancer Research UK-funded Researchers. The resulting antibodies will support Research to further the understanding of Cancer biology, help generate new diagnostic tools, and potentially be the basis for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

AisosOnlus : Decidi di donare il tuo tempo per sostenere AISOS! Perché farlo? Ve lo spieghiamo sul sito… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cancer Research Cancer Research UK, i processi di procurement sono digitali con BravoSolution Digital4