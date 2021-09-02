GeForce NOW: 6 nuovi giochi al day one





Incluso “Life is Strange: True Colors” oltre ad altri 34 giochi questo mese

Questo GFN Thursday è qui giusto in tempo per farvi cominciare settembre con il piede giusto grazie ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su GeForce NOW: ben 16 nuovi giochi disponibili dal day one sono in arrivo.L'elenco include giochi entusiasmanti, tra cui Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Sable e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

In totale sono 34 i giochi previsti che entreranno a far parte della libreria GFN nel corso del mese. E 13 di essi si uniscono già questa settimana, tra cui il gioco di avventura,Song of Iron, il già citato Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteouse WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

Di seguito la lista completa dei giochi che si uniscono alla libreria di GeForce NOW questa settimana:

Il resto del mese di settembre è pieno di nuove uscite al day1, come indicato di seguito:

