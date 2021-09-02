Big Brain Academy: Sfida tra menti a dicembre su Nintendo SwitchGeForce NOW: 6 nuovi giochi al day oneDragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Gotenks & Vegito GameplaySeagate lancia la nuova linea di unità Game Drive per XboxeFootball 2022 in uscita il 30 settembreWRC 10 è ora disponibileFrancesco Spadone ucciso dal vicino Rocco Sallicandro per il barbecue Marvel's Midnight Suns - primo video di gameplayRogue Spirit è ora disponibile in Accesso Anticipato su SteamThe Outer Worlds: Assassinio su Eridano disponibile a settembre per ...PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi gratis di settembreVALORANT - Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sull'Episodio 3 Atto 2PGA TOUR DI EA SPORTS: AGGIUNTI I PLAYOFF FEDEXCUPNACON annuncia l'MG-X, controller Xbox per AndroidWRC 10 Recensione PS5Knockout City: l'evento di metà Stagione 2 Eroi conferisce ...Hearthstone Mercenaries arriva a ottobre Windows 11 disponibile da ottobre 2021Ghostrunner - aggiornamento gratuitoRed Dead Online: RDO$ doppi in Proprietà illegittimaMADDEN NFL 22: ARRIVANO LE SQUADRE DEL COLLEGEWario Ware: Get It Together nuovo trailerWi-Fi Alliance: cos'è e perché dovrebbe interessarti?Assetto Corsa Mobile disponibile su dispositivi iOSMSI END OF SUMMER PROMO: tante offerte sui laptop
di Giuseppe Saieva di giovedì 2 settembre 2021

GeForce NOW: 6 nuovi giochi al day one

Incluso “Life is Strange: True Colors” oltre ad altri 34 giochi questo mese

Questo GFN Thursday è qui giusto in tempo per farvi cominciare settembre con il piede giusto grazie ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su GeForce NOW: ben 16 nuovi giochi disponibili dal day one sono in arrivo.L'elenco include giochi entusiasmanti, tra cui Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Sable e WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

In totale sono 34 i giochi previsti che entreranno a far parte della libreria GFN nel corso del mese. E 13 di essi si uniscono già questa settimana, tra cui il gioco di avventura,Song of Iron, il già citato Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteouse WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship.

Di seguito la lista completa dei giochi che si uniscono alla libreria di GeForce NOW questa settimana:

 

Il resto del mese di settembre è pieno di nuove uscite al day1, come indicato di seguito:

