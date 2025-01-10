Jointly Charging the Road Ahead | Huawei Releases Top 10 Trends of Charging Network Industry 2025
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Huawei released the Top 10 Trends of Charging Network Industry 2025 with the theme of "Jointly Charging the Road Ahead." Wang Zhiwu, President of Huawei Smart Charging Network Domain, comprehensively interprets the top 10 Trends of the Charging Network Industry for 2025 from the perspectives of Industry development directions and technology development path.He states that electric vehicles (EVs) have developed better than expectations again. It is estimated that the number of global EVs will reach 480 million within 10 years globally. We are already in the era of comprehensive electrification. In the future, Huawei will work with partners and customers to accelerate ultra-fast Charging coverage in all scenarios. In the tide of vehicle electrification, we are dedicated to achieving the vision of Jointly Charging the Road Ahead.
