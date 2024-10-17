Blur in Flight: Malaysia Airlines posticipa l’arrivo degli A330-900neo e rivede i piani (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Malaysia Airlines ha annunciato il rinvio dell’entrata in servizio del suo primo aeromobile A330-900neo, in seguito a problematiche riscontrate durante i primi voli di prova. Questa decisione, che ha pesanti ripercussioni sui piani operativi della compagnia, coinvolge diverse rotte internazionali precedentemente programmate. Problemi di consegna e impatti sulle attuali rotte Inizialmente programmato per essere messo in servizio il 25 novembre sulla rotta Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne, il primo A330-900neo ha visto posticipata la sua consegna, ora prevista per la fine di novembre. Anche il lancio dei voli per Auckland, previsto per dicembre, è stato rinviato. Gaeta.it - Blur in Flight: Malaysia Airlines posticipa l’arrivo degli A330-900neo e rivede i piani Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitterha annunciato il rinvio dell’entrata in servizio del suo primo aeromobile, in seguito a problematiche riscontrate durante i primi voli di prova. Questa decisione, che ha pesanti ripercussioni suioperativi della compagnia, coinvolge diverse rotte internazionali precedentemente programmate. Problemi di consegna e impatti sulle attuali rotte Inizialmente programmato per essere messo in servizio il 25 novembre sulla rotta Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne, il primoha vistota la sua consegna, ora prevista per la fine di novembre. Anche il lancio dei voli per Auckland, previsto per dicembre, è stato rinviato.

