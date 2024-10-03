I Life In The Woods, Un Evento Imperdibile al MEI (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Life In The Woods al MEI Meeting delle Etichette Indipendenti Sabato 5 ottobre alle ore 12.00, i Life in the Woods, la band romana che ha segnato il 2023, parteciperanno al MEI Meeting delle Etichette Indipendenti. Durante l’Evento, avranno l’onore di ricevere la Targa Mei Copertina dell’anno 2024 per la loro straordinaria cover del disco Looking for Gold, realizzata dal celebre pittore Mark Kostabi. L’Evento rappresenta un’opportunità Imperdibile per ascoltare dal vivo la band, che si esibirà sul palco centrale alle 18.00 con un emozionante showcase. Omaggio a Jimi Hendrix Non finisce qui, poiché il giorno seguente, 6 ottobre, i Life in the Woods torneranno in scena come ospiti speciali sul palco dello Spazio Webo di Pesaro, in una serata dedicata a Jimi Hendrix.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodaily
