I Life In The Woods Un Evento Imperdibile al MEI

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024)In Theal MEI Meeting delle Etichette Indipendenti Sabato 5 ottobre alle ore 12.00, iin the, la band romana che ha segnato il 2023, parteciperanno al MEI Meeting delle Etichette Indipendenti. Durante l’, avranno l’onore di ricevere la Targa Mei Copertina dell’anno 2024 per la loro straordinaria cover del disco Looking for Gold, realizzata dal celebre pittore Mark Kostabi. L’rappresenta un’opportunitàper ascoltare dal vivo la band, che si esibirà sul palco centrale alle 18.00 con un emozionante showcase. Omaggio a Jimi Hendrix Non finisce qui, poiché il giorno seguente, 6 ottobre, iin thetorneranno in scena come ospiti speciali sul palco dello Spazio Webo di Pesaro, in una serata dedicata a Jimi Hendrix.