UNESCO-Huawei Open School Initiative Set to Transform Education in Egypt Brazil and Thailand

Huawei announced the implementation stage of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All Phase II project in Brazil, Egypt, and Thailand at Digital Learning Week, UNESCO's flagship event on digital learning and the Transformation of Education. Running from 2024 to 2027, Phase II of the UNESCO-Huawei Initiative will support the digital Transformation of Education in each of the three nations through digital Open School models. These models combine technology innovations and human capabilities to create flexible, resilient, inclusive, and quality learning environments that blend offline and online learning. The implementation stage of the project's Phase II follows the design stage, which was launched in April 2024, to establish the specific needs and priorities of the three nations.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
