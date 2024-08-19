Zayed International Airport passenger traffic surges 33.5% in H1 2024 (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate's five Airports, has released passenger traffic results for the first half of 2024. Between January and June 2024 the Abu Dhabi Airports' network achieved an impressive milestone with passenger traffic nearing 14 million, a significant 33.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Zayed International Airport (AUH) alone facilitated over 13.7 million passengers, marking a remarkable 33.8% increase. This growth was complemented by a 24.3% rise in flight movements, recording 84,286 movements during H1 2024. In addition to the surge in passenger numbers, Abu Dhabi Airports expanded its customer base by welcoming new airlines and introducing new routes. Notably, US Bangla now offers flights to Chittagong and Dhaka, and British Airways has commenced daily flights to London Heathrow.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
