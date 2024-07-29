James Gunn si congratula con Deadpool & Wolverine per il successo al Box Office (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) James Gunn si congratula con Deadpool &; Wolverine per il successo al Box Office Mentre il film batte una serie di record al botteghino, il co-CEO dei DC Studios, James Gunn, si è congratulato sui social media per il successo di Deadpool &; Wolverine (la nostra recensione). Prima di passare ai DC Studios, Gunn è stato per molti anni un punto fermo dei Marvel Studios, scrivendo e dirigendo tre film di Guardiani della Galassia, il GOTG Holiday Special e dirigendo i camei di Stan Lee in Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming e Thor: Ragnarök (tra le altre cose). Non sorprende quindi che James Gunn sia contento di vedere che il MCU sta andando bene, anche se alcuni fan si chiedono cosa ne penserebbe il regista di una certa battuta all’inizio del film.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
