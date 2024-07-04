Will Ospreay: “L’autismo mi ha aiutato a diventare il wrestler geniale che sono oggi” (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Will Ospreay, celebre wrestler britannico, ha apertamente descritto il suo autismo come un superpotere che lo ha guidato verso l’eccellenza nel mondo del wrestling professionale. L’autismo come Vantaggio nel Wrestling Ospreay, noto per il suo talento inarrestabile sul ring, ha recentemente preferito unirsi alla AEW anziché accettare un’offerta dalla WWE. Ha condiviso il suo viaggio con autismo, ADHD e dislessia in un’intervista esclusiva con Metro.co.uk, affermando: “Sento che ha fatto eccellere le mie capacità al punto che ora penso di essere a un livello da supereroe, da super genio del wrestling”. Affrontare le Difficoltà Personali Parlando dei suoi ostacoli personali, Ospreay ha rivelato: “Ogni giorno è una sfida diversa per me.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
