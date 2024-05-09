Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Playoff Nba - New York vola sul 2-0 contro Indiana Jokic Mvp per la terza volta

Playoff Nba

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Playoff Nba, New York vola sul 2-0 contro Indiana. Jokic Mvp per la terza volta (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Milano, 9 maggio 2024 - New York vola sul 2-0 contro Indiana nella serie del secondo turno dei Playoff Nba. I Knicks mantengono imbattuto il Madison Square Garden anche nel secondo appuntamento, imponendosi per 130-121 e mettendo adesso spalle al muro i Pacers, che in occasione di gara 3 in casa dovranno necessariamente riscattarsi. La franchigia della Grande Mela è più forte anche della sfortuna: Brunson si fa male nel primo periodo al piede destro, salta tutto il secondo quarto, ma poi nella ripresa rientra e segna 24 punti dei suoi 29 punti finali. Stop anche per Anunoby, costretto a dare forfait per la parte finale del match. Il racconto della sfida Nel primo quarto, New York comincia meglio, va a +8, ma poi perde Brunson e l'equilibrio torna a regnare, tanto che al 12' il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: playoff york

Rangers expecting a fight from host Hurricanes in Game 3 - Rangers expecting a fight from host Hurricanes in Game 3 - Here’s today’s game and broadcast info: New york Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes (GAME 3) This is the third time the Rangers have played the Hurricanes in the playoffs. They have a 1-1 series record, ...

Rangers to face ornery Hurricanes team in near must-win Game 3 spot - Rangers to face ornery Hurricanes team in near must-win Game 3 spot - Forget desperation, the Hurricanes are livid heading into their Game 3 battle against the Ranger Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach - Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach - Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee agreed to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA franchise announced Thursday.

Video di Tendenza
Video Playoff Nba
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.