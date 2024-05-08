Fonte : sportface di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

New York Knicks-Indiana stanotte in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming Playoff Nba 2023 2024

New York Knicks-Indiana stanotte in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Nella notte tra oggi, mercoledì 8 maggio, e domani, giovedì 9 maggio, andrà in scena gara-2 della serie tra New York Knicks e Indiana Pacers, valida per i Playoff Nba 2023/2024. La sfida sarà visibile, come tutte le altre partite di Playoff, in diretta tv su Sky e in streaming su NOW sul canale Sky Sport NBA. Si ripartirà dalla vittoria nella gara di andata di Brunson e compagni. In campo alle 02.00 al Madison Square Garden. SportFace.
