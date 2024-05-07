Playoff Nba - Minnesota espugna di nuovo Denver New York parte bene contro Indiana

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Milano, 7 maggio 2024 -nuovamente il parquet di. Newcomincia con il piede giusto la serie con. Questi i verdetti delle due partite del secondo turno diNba disputate nella notte. Partiamo dall'impresa dei Timberwolves, che si confermano imbattuti in questa post season. Dopo aver piazzato il colpo in trasferta in gara 1 sul campo dei Nuggets, gli uomini di coach Finch si ripetono, stavolta infliggendo agli avversari uno scarto impressionante. Il match va infatti in archivio sul 106-80 in favore degli ospiti, che offrono una prestazione sensazionale in difesa, costringendo a tirare Murray e Jokic dal campo 8/35 (di cui 3/18 il primo). Il serbo chiude comunque con una doppia doppia da 16 punti e altrettanti rimbalzi, che risulta comunque ...

