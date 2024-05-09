Fonte : sportface di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Highlights New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers 130-121 - gara-2 NBA Playoffs 2024 VIDEO

Highlights New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers 130-121, gara-2 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di gara-2 tra New York Knicks e Indiana Pacers, valida per le semifinali della Eastern Conference dei Playoffs NBA 2024. La squadra di casa trionfa con il punteggio di 130-121 e mette in discesa la serie, spostando tutta la pressione sui Pacers, chiamati a far valere il fattore campo in gara-3 e 4. Protagonista il solito Jalen Brunson, autore di 29 punti. Highlights NEW York Knicks-Indiana Pacers, gara-2 Playoffs NBA SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: highlights york

Knicks' OG Anunoby Out for Game 2 vs. Pacers After Suffering Hamstring Injury - Knicks' OG Anunoby Out for Game 2 vs. Pacers After Suffering Hamstring Injury - The shorthanded New york Knicks are dealing with another injury. The Knicks announced in the second half of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers ...

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Returns to Game 2 vs. Pacers After Suffering Foot Injury - Knicks' Jalen Brunson Returns to Game 2 vs. Pacers After Suffering Foot Injury - New york Knicks fans can exhale. The Knicks announced that star guard Jalen Brunson was dealing with a sore right foot in the first half of ...

Sotheby to sell Chicago trader’s £13mn collection - Sotheby to sell Chicago trader’s £13mn collection - Sotheby’s has secured the collection of Ralph Goldenberg, a financial trader who died in 2022, to offer at its London sales in June. Comprising about 80 works, these are estimated to be worth at least ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights New
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.