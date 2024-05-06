Fonte : sportface di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers gara-1 stanotte in tv: programma, orario e streaming Playoff Nba 2024 (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Tutto pronto per l’inizio della serie di Playoff NBA tra New York Knicks e Indiana Pacers. Si parte con gara-1 alle 01:30 della notte tra lunedì 6 e martedì 7 maggio nella cornice del Madison Square Garden di New York. Nel secondo turno della Eastern Conference si presentano le due squadre che hanno eliminato Sixers e Bucks. Occhi puntati su Jalen Brunson per i padroni di casa dopo i 41 punti messi a segno nell’ultima sfida contro Philadelphia, mentre per i Pacers occhi puntati su Tyrese Haliburton che nel recente impegno ha segno una doppia doppia da 17 punti e 10 assist. La partita sarà visibile in diretta in streaming su NBA League Pass. SportFace.
