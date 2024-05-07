Fonte : sportface di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Highlights Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves 80-106, gara2 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di gara-2 tra Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves, delle semifinali della Western Conference dei Playoffs della NBA 2023/2024. Gara storica per i Wolves, che con una difesa asfissiante concedono soltanto 80 punti ai campioni Nba in carica e dominano 106-80, salendo sul 2-0 nella serie. Towns e Edwards ne piazzano 27 a testa, ma è nella metà campo difensiva che la squadra di Finch compie il suo miracolo, e ora ha l’opportunità di sognare la finale di Conference nelle prossime due gare sul parquet di casa. Di seguito le immagini salienti. SportFace.
