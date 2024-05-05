Football americano - nella week 9 arriva il successo degli Skorpions primo in classifica sui Dolphins

(Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) La9 della IFL – ItalianLeague 2024 ha regalato match spettacolari, emozioni a non finire e, soprattutto, ha eletto la prima della classe. GliVarese, infatti, hanno piegato con il punteggio di 21-20 iAncona nel big match delend. La sfida tra le prime due della classe è risultata davvero equilibrata. Dopo unquarto chiuso sul 3-0 per i marchigiani, i padroni di casa hanno messo a segno una meta per tempo, con iche nel finale hanno provato la rimonta ma si sono fermati a un solo punto. Negli altri incontri, i Marines Lazio hanno vinto 37-15 contro i Giaguari Torino in un match senza storia. Dominio totale dei Guelfi Firenze contro i Rhinos Milano con unper 54-12 in casa dei meneghini che ...

