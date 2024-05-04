NJPW | Nic Nemeth non è più l’IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion - David Finay si riprende il titolo

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Dopo solo 71 giorni di regno, Nic(l’ex Dolph Ziggler in WWE) viene sconfitto aDontaku 2, nella seconda notte dello show, cedendoFinlay, che torna dunque campione. Una sconfitta a sorpresa per lo Showoff, che perde l’alloro a favore al campione inaugurale, che aveva sconfitto Will Ospreay e Jon Moxley a WrestleKingdom 18 nel match d’assegnazione della cintura. L’incontro, che è stato il co-main event di serata prima della difesa (riuscita) delship da parte di Jon Moxley contro Ren Narita, ha avuto dunque un incredibile ed inatteso finale, con l’ex WWE che consente a Finly di diventare due volte campione in pochissimi ...

