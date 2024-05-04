NJPW | Nic Nemeth non è più l’IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion - David Finay si riprende il titolo

NJPW: Nic Nemeth non è più l’IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, David Finay si riprende il titolo (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Dopo solo 71 giorni di regno, Nic Nemeth (l’ex Dolph Ziggler in WWE) viene sconfitto a NJPW Dontaku 2, nella seconda notte dello show, cedendo l’IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion a David Finlay, che torna dunque campione. Una sconfitta a sorpresa per lo Showoff, che perde l’alloro a favore al campione inaugurale, che aveva sconfitto Will Ospreay e Jon Moxley a WrestleKingdom 18 nel match d’assegnazione della cintura. L’incontro, che è stato il co-main event di serata prima della difesa (riuscita) dell’IWGP Heavyweight Championship da parte di Jon Moxley contro Ren Narita, ha avuto dunque un incredibile ed inatteso finale, con l’ex WWE che consente a Finly di diventare due volte campione in pochissimi ...
