NJPW: A Wrestling Dontaku sarà Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi per il titolo Global (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Il prossimo 5 maggio la città di Fukuoka ospiterà una nuova edizione di WrestlingDontaku.
In attesa di scoprire la card completa dell’evento, c’è un match su tutti che strizza l’occhio ai fan della federazione numero uno del Giappone.
Nic Nemethsarà chiamato a difendere l”IWGP Global Championship contro HiroshiTanahashi.
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #njDontaku @NJPW1972 @NJPWGlobal @NJPWworld #NJPW pic.twitter.com/pN652rpo4r— Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) April 25, 2024
Vi ricordiamo che “The Ace” al momento ricopre anche il ruolo di Presidente della compagnia.
