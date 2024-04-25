NJPW | A Wrestling Dontaku sarà Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi per il titolo Global

AEW's Jon Moxley Describes What It Meant For Him To Win IWGP Championship - Multi-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently won the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and it a means a lot to the veteran.

Hiroshi Tanahashi Comments on His Admiration for WWE’s Talent Development - wrestling’s recent leadership change has placed wrestling icon Hiroshi Tanahashi at the helm as the new President. The announcement came out of the company’s latest board of directors and shareholders ...

Matt Riddle Scheduled For Upcoming Match At MLW’s Azteca Lucha Event - After his departure from WWE late last year, the Super King of Bros Matt Riddle has been making appearances in various wrestling promotions, including New Japan Pro wrestling (njpw) and Major League ...

