NJPW | Spoiler sui piani futuri per Dolph Ziggler Nic Nemeth

(Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Lo scorso weekend, durante la Night 1 di New Beginning in Sapporo, Nicè riuscito a sconfiggere il leader del Bullet Club, David Finlay, laureandosi per la prima volta in carriera nuovo IWGP Global Champion. In attesa di una possibile rivincita da parte del wrestler nato a Niedersachsen, l’exha ufficialmente lanciato una sfida a “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi il quale ha accettato rendendo così il tutto ufficiale. I due si affronteranno in quel di Sakura Genesis il prossimo 6 aprile, ma non sarà la prima difesa titolata del nuovo campione. Durante le registrazioni televisive di TNA iMPACT,è apparso sul maxi schermo per rispondere agli attacchi verbali lanciati dal suo rivale Steve Maclin. I due quindi si sfideranno in un inedito one on one a Sacrifice il giorno 8 marzo e ...

