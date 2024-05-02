AEW | Gli Young Bucks scelgono l’avversario di Swerve Strickland per Double or Nothing

AEW Gli

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Gli Young Bucks scelgono l’avversario di Swerve Strickland per Double or Nothing (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Da quando ha conquistato il titolo a Dynasty, Swerve Strickland si è subito proposto come fighting champion, con ben due difese titolate nella prima settimana di regno. All’orizzonte però non c’era un vero e proprio sfidante con cui costruire una rivalità, almeno fino a questa notte. Strickland ha aperto la puntata di Dynamite, accompagnato come sempre dalla “Nana Dance”, ripercorrendo, come a Collision, i fatti della settimana e il vile attacco degli Young Bucks ai danni di Tony Khan. Proprio gli EVPs sono allora apparsi in collegamento dalla Gorilla Position e l’hanno invitato ad abbassare la cresta individuando anche l’uomo giusto per mettere il campione al suo posto in vista di Double or Nothing. Vecchie questioni in sospeso Sul ring è quindi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: swerve strickland
  • AEW Gli

    Una settimana fa nel main event del PPV Dynasty, Swerve Strickland è riuscito a diventare campione del mondo AEW al termine di una scalata durata diversi mesi in cui si è consolidato come una delle Top Star della compagnia. Ci si attendeva un promo già a Dynamite, ma il tutto è stato ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • AEW Gli

    Domenica scorsa, ad AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland ha scritto una pagina di storia sconfiggendo Samoa Joe e conquistando finalmente l’AEW World Championship. Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite ci si aspettava, dunque, un promo “da campione” ad aprire lo show e invece il tutto è stato ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • AEW Gli

    Il nuovo campione del mondo AEW avrà il suo primo impiego da campione già questa notte a Dynamite. Tony Khan ha infatti annunciato attraverso il proprio profilo X un AEW World Championship Eliminator match in cui Swerve Strickland se la vedrà One on One contro il ROH World TV Champion, ...
    Continua a leggere>>

AEW Double or Nothing 2024: swerve strickland's First AEW World Title Challenger Revealed - AEW World Champion swerve strickland will be putting his gold on the line at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, and his challenger has been revealed.
Continua a leggere>>

TNT Title Match, Orange Cassidy In Action, swerve strickland, More Set For 5/8 AEW Dynamite - The post TNT Title Match, Orange Cassidy In Action, swerve strickland, More Set For 5/8 AEW Dynamite appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Continua a leggere>>

World title match official for AEW Double or Nothing - A match for the AEW Women’s Championship was also confirmed, as Toni Storm will defend the title against Serena Deeb. After making it clear for the last few weeks that she wanted the next shot at ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Gli
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.